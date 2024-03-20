South Africa

KZN cops arrested for murder after suspect they pursued is found dead

20 March 2024 - 15:41 By TImesLIVE
Two police officers implicated in the murder of a suspect have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: File/ Gareth Wilson

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Wednesday said two police officers had been arrested in connection with the killing of a 29-year-old man from Amangwe in KwaZulu-Natal.

Ipid received evidence that three police officers from Estcourt were following up on a suspect who was later found dead.

“Ipid investigators proceeded to the crime scene and conducted investigations which resulted in the identification of the police officers allegedly involved in the murder.

“It is alleged they picked up the man in the CBD before he was reported missing and later found dead.” 

The two officers implicated are from the Ewembezi and Emabhanoyini area in KwaZulu-Natal. 

They were expected to appear in court soon.

TimesLIVE

