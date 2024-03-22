Embattled National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's office on Friday indicated she had filed court papers challenging the search and seizure at her Bruma, Johannesburg, home earlier this week.
Her team dismissed allegations she was under arrest or handed herself over to the police.
“We can confirm that the speaker and her family are at home and she had no interaction with the National Prosecuting Authority Investigating Directorate (ID) since the search and seizure operation at her house on Tuesday March 19,” her office said.
“We can also confirm this morning [Friday] the speaker has filed papers in court challenging the manner in which the search and seizure warrant was obtained and the operation itself.
“She also demands, within her right, that she can be given full disclosure of all material information relating to the case, including the full docket to be able to prepare her defence against what she regards are baseless allegations.”
Mapisa-Nqakula challenges search and seizure at her Bruma home
Image: Gallo Images/Rapport/Deaan Vivie
Home renovation documents sink speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
The raid at Mapisa-Nqakula's home followed a Sunday Times report that an investigation by the ID into Mapisa-Nqakula had been completed.
The publication earlier this month reported Mapisa-Nqakula is being investigated in connection with allegations that while she was defence minister she was paid millions in cash bribes by a defence force contractor.
It was further reported that a high-level investigation had been instituted into the accusations that Mapisa-Nqakula solicited and was paid up to R2.3m in cash, delivered in gift bags by defence industry businesswoman Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, the wife of a general in the military health service.
The investigation began six months ago and was known to only a select few within the ID.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
