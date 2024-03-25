South Africa

Extensive search for missing fishermen and vessel off Cape coast

25 March 2024 - 10:52 By TIMESLIVE
The search is under way for six fishermen aboard a rigid hull inflatable boat who went missing at the weekend off the Cape coast. They are reported to be from Hout Bay. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/handmadepictures

An extensive search is under way for six fishermen aboard a rigid hull inflatable boat who went missing at the weekend off the Cape coast.

The crew aboard the 7.8m-long vessel Berta Fishing Experience were believed to be fishing South West of Cape Point on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Family and friends reported the vessel and all male crew — reported to be from Hout Bay and Hawston — were overdue returning on Sunday.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said: “A search involving the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) rescue craft, commercial fishing and motor vessels and recreational fishermen has as yet yielded no signs of the missing men and their craft.”

The Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre, NSRI emergency operations centre, Transnet National Ports Authority Cape Town Port Control, various NSRI coastal bases, SAPS water policing and diving services are involved in the search operation.

“Telkom Maritime Radio Services are broadcasting an all ships marine VHF radio broadcast alerting vessels in the area to be on the lookout,” said Lambinon.

“Ski-boat mobile and local boating and maritime communities are assisting to spread the word for all vessels and ships at sea to report any sightings. Missing persons cases have been opened by family.”

