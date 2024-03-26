“You find a different side to people you dealt with, you learn different things and you question yourself to say, 'Why do I find myself in this predicament?'
Xola Mlambo ‘lost respect’ for Tim Sukazi after alleged treatment at TS Galaxy
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images
Former Orlando Pirates playmaker Xola Mlambo has spoken about how he fell out with and has “lost respect” for TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi.
Mlambo, 32, who also played for Bidvest Wits, Chippa United and AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership, said Sukazi is the reason he is without a club, alleging the chair failed to keep promises made when the player joined Galaxy.
Mlambo signed for the Rockets in 2022 but did not last long at the club and has been without a club since, even though he has not retired.
Sukazi was an agent before becoming a club owner, and had represented Mlambo in the former capacity.
“This situation was depressing at times but I came out of it stronger,” Mlambo told the Arena Sports Show about how he left Galaxy.
“It was not the situation on its own but [about] the person I was in that situation with [Sukazi] that made it more difficult. Can you imagine you see a person as a father, the person who has been negotiating your contracts all these times and you had respect for that person.
“But I have zero now because of what he did, what he would say and how he behaved. I would say to people 'don’t listen to what people say but watch what they do'.
“I joined TS Galaxy because of what he [Sukazi] said. We would speak to Tim Sukazi, even when Galaxy were still in the NFD [first division].
“You find a different side to people you dealt with, you learn different things and you question yourself to say, 'Why do I find myself in this predicament?'
“I don’t want to hate football because of people in football. When I retire, I want to be able to go to the field and watch and support the young players or even teach.
“Tim was my agent and I am not speaking ill about him, but I found myself in a predicament because what he said when I joined the team and what he did and said when I left the team contributed to me being without a team.”
Sukazi said he does not want to talk publicly about Mlambo.
“Our club loves Xola and I personally gave life to his football career,” the Galaxy owner said.
“Therefore, we would not want to speak about him publicly in any manner whatsoever. The preservation of his career so he could advance it elsewhere is paramount.”
Mlambo joined Galaxy on a free transfer from AmaZulu in July 2022 and left in October 2023.
