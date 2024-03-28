President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday held another telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Ramaphosa's office said the talks were about “ongoing efforts in the search for a peaceful end to the conflict in Ukraine”.
“The leaders also discussed broad areas of bilateral co-operation between the two countries.”
Ramaphosa is said to have expressed his condolences to Putin after the recent terrorist attack that killed 137 people. The attack happened last Friday at a concert in Moscow.
It is understood that gunmen entered the Crocus City Hall and randomly opened fire in the venue before setting it ablaze. More than 140 people were injured.
The Islamic State (IS) group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. Four people have been arrested.
Ramaphosa, Putin discuss Ukraine war and Moscow terrorist attack
Leaders also discussed broad areas of bilateral co-operation
Image: Yevgeny Biyatov/Host photo agency RIA Novosti via REUTERS
