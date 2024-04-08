South Africa

Delay in case of 64 charged with instigating July 2021 unrest

08 April 2024 - 13:33 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Some of the 64 alleged riot instigators in the Durban high court.
Some of the 64 alleged riot instigators in the Durban high court.
Image: Tania Broughton

The start of the trial of 64 people charged with instigating the July 2021 unrest has again been postponed.

They appeared briefly in the Durban high court before judge Esther Steyn.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said: “The accused, some of whom had previously been represented by private counsel, are now on legal aid.”

The charges include conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence, terrorism and sedition.

The matter had been sat down to allow the accused to finalise their legal representation before the start of the trial.

TimesLIVE has also learnt one of the accused died after taking ill.

Ramkisson-Kara said the state was ready for trial.

“The state intends to put its best foot forward. We will rely on evidence and investigations,” she said.

Some of the accused wore MK Party regalia. The case has been postponed to May 23 for pretrial conference.

TimesLIVE

