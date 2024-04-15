South Africa

Margate storm leaves five people dead and infrastructure damaged

15 April 2024 - 13:48
A storm that hit Margate on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday night has left five people dead.
Image: Supplied

Five people died in a storm that lashed Margate on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday night. 

This was confirmed by Ugu district municipality, which said search and rescue teams have been deployed. 

Huge damage has been caused to water and roads infrastructure and an on-site assessment of the damages is under way. 

Municipality spokesperson France Zama said a co-ordinated cleanup operation is in progress while the cost of the damage is being consolidated. 

Municipality teams were on the ground to establish the extent of the damage.

In the Margate CBD, businesses and public infrastructure such as roads and houses have been severely damaged. 

The deaths were also confirmed by the KZN co-operative governance and traditional affairs department, which said it was working to get further details.

Teams are conducting an assessment, it said.  

The department earlier warned of level 5 disruptive rain which could result in localised flooding. According to a warning from the South African Weather Service, the heavy downpours may result in some areas receiving more than 200mm in 24 hours.

TimesLIVE

