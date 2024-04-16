South Africa

POLL | Is the ‘no pay culture’ destroying good schools?

16 April 2024 - 12:03 By TIMESLIVE
Vryburger High School is slowly deteriorating because of financial constraints.
Image: Hoërskool Vryburger High School

Residents of Primrose in Ekurhuleni are grappling with the reality of one of their “best schools” dilapidating as financial resources run dry.

This week TimesLIVE Premium put a spotlight on Vryburger High School in Primrose, Germiston, which is on the brink of collapse as only a handful of parents pay school fees. 

A month ago the school's mounting municipal bill resulted in electricity being cut off by the municipality.

A member of the school governing body, Troy Makamu, told TimesLIVE Premium financial problems began when many parents started applying to the government for school fees exemption.

About 70-80% of the school is under subsidy from the Gauteng education department but it doesn't get the money, Makamu said.

Late last year basic education minister Angie Motshekga acknowledged the education system is experiencing severe challenges including infrastructure backlogs, overcrowding and a shortage of educational resources.

TimesLIVE

