Hyderabad eye 300 after Klaasen, Markram in runs for another record

After breaking the Indian Premier League's (IPL) highest total record for a second time this season by racking up 287 runs on Monday, Sunrisers Hyderabad are now looking to breach the 300-mark, their in-form opener Travis Head said.

Hyderabad set a new mark last month by posting 277-3 against Mumbai Indians but bettered that by making 287-3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Pat Cummins-led side winning the match by 25 runs.

Head set the tone against Bengaluru with a fiery 102 off 41 balls while South African Heinrich Klaasen made a breezy 67 off 31 balls. Proteas teammate Aiden Markram hit 32 not out off 17.

"[Our total] needs a three in front of it, does it now?” Head said at the end of the Hyderabad innings on Monday.