South Africa

Ward councillor killed in Rustenburg

The incident happened in Photsaneng village

27 April 2024 - 12:13 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A ward councillor has been gunned down in Rustenburg. Stock image.
A ward councillor has been gunned down in Rustenburg. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

A manhunt has been launched for suspects linked to a ward councillor's murder in Rustenburg on Friday.

The incident happened in Photsaneng village in the evening as the councillor, 54, and her cousin were heading home from the local shop, police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said.

“According to information available at this stage, the victim and her cousin [were] approaching the gate when one of four unknown men who were following them got closer and allegedly fired two shots.

“The victim‘s cousin ran into the yard and screamed for help. As a result, the victim’s brother came out of the house and spotted the suspects running away and fleeing from the place with a BMW vehicle.”

The woman, who was shot below the left ear and in the forehead, was declared dead by paramedics. 

The motive of the shooting is unknown and investigations are under way, Mokgwabone said. No arrests have been made.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

eThekwini officials allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint to fix month-long power outage at hostel

Two managers from eThekwini electricity department were kidnapped and held hostage, allegedly at gunpoint, by angry hostel dwellers who have been ...
News
1 month ago

Specialised investigations needed to crack assassinations carried out by hitmen: expert

Killers are hired to throw police off the scent when tracking the culprit behind the murder
News
2 months ago

Murder-accused KZN DA councillor Michael Buthelezi to spend festive season behind bars

A 48-year-old KwaZulu-Natal DA councillor accused of murdering his family in a house fire in October will spend Christmas and New Year's Eve behind ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hunt for owner of Joburg warehouse after minerals worth R15m found South Africa
  2. Young graduate who stood at traffic lights in search of work lands her 'dream' ... South Africa
  3. Travellers at Cape Town International Airport could be affected by e-hailing ... South Africa
  4. Lawyer absent after client's alibi dealt a blow in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial South Africa
  5. Former acting ASA CEO pays back the money to the SIU South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...
'President has to intervene in Gupta extradition': Shamila Batohi