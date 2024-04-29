Five men accused of murdering footballer Senzo Meyiwa are back at the Pretoria high court on Monday.
The state presented bank statements of one of the accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, to the court last Thursday, revealing he was in Gauteng at the time of the murder of the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper in 2014, and contradicting his version.
Sibiya said he had left Gauteng and was in KwaZulu-Natal from 2013 to 2015.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues with scrutiny of accused’s bank statements
Courtesy of SABC
