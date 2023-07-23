A-Listers
IN PICS | Boxing clever for change for girls
It would have been fun to be a fly on the wall at that quiet tête-à-tête between Floyd Mayweather and King Misuzulu kaZwelithini
23 July 2023 - 00:00
It was in a bombed-out church in war-ravaged Liberia in the late 1990s that Malaak Compton-Rock had a light-bulb moment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.