South Africa

WATCH | Bhekisisa: Three decades and six ministers: How is SA’s healthcare system coping?

30 April 2024 - 14:02 By BHEKISISA CENTRE FOR HEALTH JOURNALISM
From struggles and scandals to feats and forward thinking, South Africa’s health system has seen it all over the past 30 years.

In this month’s Health Beat, we ask public officials, activists, health workers, legal experts and ordinary citizens to look back on how things have changed and what it means for the future of healthcare in the country. 

Authors: Mia Malan, Jessica Pitchford, Yolanda Mdzeke, Thatego Mashabela, Ruan Visser, Liz Fish and Dan Clayton

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

