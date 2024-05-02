“We've come back from 1-0 down before,” added PSG captain Marquinhos.
“We've shown that we can do it, especially at home, with the energy of our supporters, it's going to be a different scenario. We know we can do a lot better. We just need to take our chances and be more decisive.
“We conceded a goal that we shouldn't have conceded, and we've been talking all week about these deep passes from this Borussia team. It's the details that make all the difference, and we're going to do better in the next game if we want to go through.”
Fuellkrug's strike gave Dortmund a slender lead to take home. Nico Schlotterbeck floated a pass into Fuellkrug's path and the Germany forward controlled the ball with a perfect first touch before drilling a low shot past keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 36th minute.
PSG, on the back foot for much of the first half, improved after the break and had a golden double chance in the 51st minute but twice hit the woodwork through Kylian Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi on the rebound.
The winners of the tie will face either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid, who drew 2-2 in Tuesday's first leg in Munich.
Reuters
Home comforts can help PSG overturn Dortmund deficit, says Luis Enrique
Image: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
Paris St-Germain are not used to playing the return leg at home in this season's Champions League and coach Luis Enrique hopes their fans will make the difference when they try to overturn a 1-0 semifinal deficit against Borussia Dortmund next week.
Dortmund's Niclas Fuellkrug fired in a first-half goal to seal victory over visitors PSG, who had more possession throughout Wednesday's first leg but could not take their chances.
While PSG beat Barcelona in the quarters and Real Sociedad in the last 16, playing the second leg away both times, Luis Enrique knows their home fans could be crucial if they are to reach the final at Wembley on June 1.
“We saw an even match with two teams that play good football when they have the ball,” Luis Enrique said on Wednesday.
“We both created many scoring chances. This time our opponents scored and we didn't. The result reflects how close the game was.
“In the last two rounds, they had the home game as their second game, whereas it was the other way round for us. Now it's a different and new scenario, we'll have the crowd on our side in the second leg.
“I would have liked to create the chances we have created, but you have to be effective to score. We'll see what version we show in Paris.”
Despite creating more chances after the break, PSG lost without scoring for the first time across all competitions this season.
“We missed our chances in the second half,” PSG defender Achraf Hakimi told Canal+.
“We knew what they were going to do, with long through balls. We were very focused, the coach repeated it all week.”
PSG have progressed from two of their previous four Champions League knockout ties when losing the first leg, with the first of those coming against Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 in 2019-20.
“We've come back from 1-0 down before,” added PSG captain Marquinhos.
“We've shown that we can do it, especially at home, with the energy of our supporters, it's going to be a different scenario. We know we can do a lot better. We just need to take our chances and be more decisive.
“We conceded a goal that we shouldn't have conceded, and we've been talking all week about these deep passes from this Borussia team. It's the details that make all the difference, and we're going to do better in the next game if we want to go through.”
Fuellkrug's strike gave Dortmund a slender lead to take home. Nico Schlotterbeck floated a pass into Fuellkrug's path and the Germany forward controlled the ball with a perfect first touch before drilling a low shot past keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 36th minute.
PSG, on the back foot for much of the first half, improved after the break and had a golden double chance in the 51st minute but twice hit the woodwork through Kylian Mbappé and Achraf Hakimi on the rebound.
The winners of the tie will face either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid, who drew 2-2 in Tuesday's first leg in Munich.
Reuters
READ MORE
Ancelotti unhappy with Real players’ ‘soft’ attitude in draw at Bayern
Dortmund v PSG another Champions League thriller: Luis Enrique
Hungry for more Harry Kane says it’s not a one-off year with Bayern
Pitso’s Abha in trouble as they bleed goals in big defeats in Saudi
There will be fire if I speak: Salah on row with Klopp as Liverpool challenge fizzles
Man City still have a mountain to climb, says Guardiola after Forest win
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos