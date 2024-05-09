South Africa

Fool move — man hands over ID book while trying to sell illegal diamond

09 May 2024 - 11:14 By TimesLive
Uncut diamonds. File image
Uncut diamonds. File image
Image: SAPS

A man who handed over his identity document and proof of residence while trying to sell an uncut diamond at a shop in the Free State has been convicted and sentenced.

Tebalo Joseph Motsoakeletsa, 39, visited a shop at Heidedal Twin City Mall in January where he attempted to sell the precious stone valued at R6,000, Hawks spokesperson Capt Christopher Singo said.

The shop worker told him to return the next day to collect the money as they needed to “verify the diamond with the manager”.

The manager alerted the police. The man returned for the cash the next day but ran away after spotting police near the shop. Thanks to his identity document, he was traced and arrested later the same day.

Motsoakeletsa pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to a fine of R1,500 or three years imprisonment by the Bloemfontein regional court for illegal possession of the diamond.

TimesLIVE

