South Africa

Farm manager who sold stolen livestock at auction is jailed

14 December 2023 - 08:11 By TimesLIVE
The money was traced to the farm manager's bank account after 13 stolen Bonsmara cattle were sold at auction. File image
Image: SAPS

A farm manager who stole cattle from his boss to sell at an auction was nabbed after the money was traced to his bank account.

Arno Kotze, 52, was convicted and sentenced by the Thabazimbi magistrate's court on December 11, Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said.

Kotze was ordered to serve five years' imprisonment for stock theft.

“Between June 1-7 2022, 13 Bonsmara cattle were stolen from Belgie Farm in Dwaalboom. The accused was the farm manager during the time of the incident. One employee alerted the owner that there was a truck that loaded the livestock. The owner became suspicious and notified the police, and then the investigation began.”

Police discovered he had sold the cattle at the Vleissentraal auction for R130,000.

“There was proof that money was deposited into his account after the auction.”

Kotze was arrested in January and granted bail, but went on the run.

A warrant for his arrest was issued. He was rearrested at Groot Marico, North West, on November 24. He was kept in custody until he was convicted.

TimesLIVE

