South Africa

Free State doctor shot at hospital living quarters

22 May 2024 - 10:41
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A doctor in the Free State was shot at the secure doctors' quarters at the hospital by unknown assailants. Stock photo.
A doctor in the Free State was shot at the secure doctors' quarters at the hospital by unknown assailants. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A 26-year-old male doctor was shot during a burglary at Mofumahadi Manapo Mopeli Regional Hospital in QwaQwa, Free State, on Tuesday.  

The wounded doctor was rushed into theatre and is recovering in ICU. 

Free State health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said the burglary by unknown assailants occurred at the secure doctors' quarters at the hospital.

Health MEC Mathabo Leeto expressed shock at the shooting. 

“Life is precious and violent crime is a negative indicator of our development as a country. We condemn this shooting and other incidents of violent crime in society,” said Leeto.

“The incident will be investigated so we can take further steps to tighten security in our health facilities. We thank God for preserving the life of our doctor.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

JMPD officers wounded in shootout with armed robbers in Marshalltown

Two Johannesburg metro police department officers who responded to an armed robbery at a spaza shop at Cornelius and Delvers streets in Marshalltown ...
News
5 hours ago

EFF was trying to create a no-go area: ANC’s John Mpe on violent Juju Valley clash

'Those who shot randomly must be the ones who take responsibility, and that is the EFF,' says ANC regional chair after violence flares in Limpopo ...
Politics
7 hours ago

Two more arrested for murder of Ditebogo Phalane, gun seized

The Hawks arrested two more suspects, aged 29 and 30, on Monday in connection with the murder of five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane Jnr.
News
1 day ago

Police probe gruesome Cape Town bread truck killings captured on dashcam

Police have launched a manhunt for suspects responsible for a gruesome double murder captured on a bakery delivery truck’s dashcam in Delft, Cape ...
News
2 days ago

EDITORIAL | Something drastic is needed to turn SA’s crime story around

While the police's arrest of two of the suspects that gunned down 5-year-old Ditebogo Junior Phalane is commendable, not all crimes receive equal ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 6,000-foot fall, passengers fly into overhead cabins on Singapore Airlines ... World
  2. Cape Town man who scooped R16.8m in Lotto Plus 2 jackpot has no plans to splash ... South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Evidence reveals communication between two accused the day Senzo ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | South Africa returns to Chelsea flower show (and wins) South Africa
  5. Two killed in N12 multi-vehicle pile-up South Africa

Latest Videos

Guns drawn as ANC and the EFF clash in Limpopo a week before elections
Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...