Man arrested after van ploughs into crowd in Barcelona - police

A man has been arrested after a van ploughed into a crowd in the centre of Barcelona, police in the Spanish region of Catalonia said in a statement on Twitter.

At least 13 people were killed and over 50 injured, the region's interior minister said.

"We can confirm there are 13 dead and more than 50 injured," Joaquim Forn tweeted.

Police dismissed local media reports that up to two armed men were holed up in bar.

