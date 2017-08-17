Man arrested after van ploughs into crowd in Barcelona - police
A man has been arrested after a van ploughed into a crowd in the centre of Barcelona, police in the Spanish region of Catalonia said in a statement on Twitter.
At least 13 people were killed and over 50 injured, the region's interior minister said.
"We can confirm there are 13 dead and more than 50 injured," Joaquim Forn tweeted.
Police dismissed local media reports that up to two armed men were holed up in bar.
A driver deliberately smashed a van into a crowd in Spain's second-largest city, killing at least one person before fleeing to a nearby bar, police said.
The United States on Thursday condemned the attack.
"The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help," President Donald Trump tweeted.
"Be tough & strong, we love you!"
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that consular assistance was being provided to Americans in the city, and urged US nationals to check in with their families.
Tillerson told a press conference with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and their Japanese counterparts the incident had "all the hallmarks of yet another terrorist attack.
"We offer our condolences for the loss of life and the injuries that have occurred," he added.
"Terrorists around the world should know -- the United States and our allies are resolved to find you and bring you to justice," he said.
The UK's Prime Minister Theresa May also expressed solidarity with Spain, saying Britain "stands with Spain against terror",
"My thoughts are with the victims of today's terrible attack in Barcelona and the emergency services responding to this ongoing incident. The UK stands with Spain against terror," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.
WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR
What happened?
- Around 5pm a vehicle slammed into a crowd of pedestrians on the famous Las Ramblas boulevard.
- The promenade in the heart of the city centre is one of the city's busiest streets, normally thronged with tourists and street performers until well into the night.
- Witnesses described scenes of chaos and panic as they tried to flee.
- Regional interior minister Joaquim Forn said 13 people had died and more than 50 were injured.
The suspect
- Police in the Spanish region of Catalonia where Barcelona is located said on Twitter they have arrested one man and are treating the incident as a "terrorist attack".
- Initially a police source said one suspect had fled to a nearby bar, but this was later denied.
- One witness told Spain's TVE television he saw the suspect when the van stopped.
- "It was a person in their 20s, he is very young, brown hair, a slim face."
How did authorities respond?
- Emergency services quickly arrived on the scene and cordoned off the area, with several ambulances and police vehicles responding.
- The city also closed down metro stations in the area, with authorities telling people to stay away from the area.
- Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy tweeted that he was in contact with the local authorities, saying the priority was to help the victims and facilitate the work of security forces.
- Police appealed to people to stay in their homes and avoid unnecessary trips.
Previous attacks in Spain
- Spain was hit by what is still Europe's deadliest jihadist attack in March 2004, when bombs exploded on commuter trains in Madrid, killing 191 people in an attack claimed by Al Qaeda-inspired extremists.
- In July 2015, a hooded attacker opened fire outside a hotel in downtown Barcelona near Las Ramblas boulevard, leaving two people injured, police said. No suspected motive for the attack was given.
