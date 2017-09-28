WATCH | Automatic door is too complicated for this bungling thief
The awkward antics of a would-be thief were caught on camera last Wednesday evening as he tried - and failed dismally - to rob a petrol station convenience store.
CCTV footage of the incident was released by the Victoria police in Melbourne, Australia, and has since gone viral.
The footage shows the bumbling bandit trying to enter the store’s automatic doors which were locked because he had covered his face. The man then removed his veil and was allowed into the shop.
According to ABC News Australia, once inside the man recovered his face and robbed the store of cigarettes and money whilst brandishing a pair of scissors.
But it was not the failed attempt at robbery that got social media in a spin, but rather the speculation over the thief’s underwear.
The footage shows the man scramble over the counter revealing his underpants with the word ‘Friday’ written on them.
The thief then had trouble leaving the store. He even tried to smash through the door with the cash register drawer he had just stolen.
He eventually managed to manually open the door and walked away into the night - sans any of the looted goods.
After seeing the video, Julie Amott wrote on facebook: "Dear thief, Underpants, how do they work, they go on the inside, Underpants I hope it was a clean pair or it's a very smelly way to do a robbery."
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE