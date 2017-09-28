WATCH | Automatic door is too complicated for this bungling thief

The awkward antics of a would-be thief were caught on camera last Wednesday evening as he tried - and failed dismally - to rob a petrol station convenience store.

CCTV footage of the incident was released by the Victoria police in Melbourne, Australia, and has since gone viral.

The footage shows the bumbling bandit trying to enter the store’s automatic doors which were locked because he had covered his face. The man then removed his veil and was allowed into the shop.

According to ABC News Australia, once inside the man recovered his face and robbed the store of cigarettes and money whilst brandishing a pair of scissors.

But it was not the failed attempt at robbery that got social media in a spin, but rather the speculation over the thief’s underwear.