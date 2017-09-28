World

WATCH | Automatic door is too complicated for this bungling thief

28 September 2017 - 14:03 By Alex Patrick

The awkward antics of a would-be thief were caught on camera last Wednesday evening as he tried - and failed dismally - to rob a petrol station convenience store.

CCTV footage of the incident was released by the Victoria police in Melbourne, Australia, and has since gone viral.

The footage shows the bumbling bandit trying to enter the store’s automatic doors which were locked because he had covered his face. The man then removed his veil and was allowed into the shop.

According to ABC News Australia, once inside the man recovered his face and robbed the store of cigarettes and money whilst brandishing a pair of scissors.

But it was not the failed attempt at robbery that got social media in a spin, but rather the speculation over the thief’s underwear.

WATCH: A gang of truly dumb criminals try to steal a safe

How many thieves does it take to load a safe into a boot?
News
1 month ago

The footage shows the man scramble over the counter revealing his underpants with the word ‘Friday’ written on them. 

The thief then had trouble leaving the store. He even tried to smash through the door with the cash register drawer he had just stolen.

He eventually managed to manually open the door and walked away into the night - sans any of the looted goods.

After seeing the video, Julie Amott wrote on facebook: "Dear thief, Underpants, how do they work, they go on the inside, Underpants I hope it was a clean pair or it's a very smelly way to do a robbery."

READ MORE:

Crime 101: the dumbest skelms of the year

Crime is no laughing matter. But, although many criminals outsmart the authorities, some crooks put their vocation to shame. This year’s balaclava ...
News
1 year ago

SA's stupid, dumbest criminal

A man has been arrested after he asked for work from the owners of a house he had earlier robbed - pitching up wearing the same clothing he allegedly ...
News
5 years ago

WATCH: Brazen thief walks in empty-handed and drives off in a Rolls Royce

One would think there is tight security at luxury car workshops but all it took was a convincing tone and looking the part for a brazen unidentified ...
News
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Top baby names revealed‚ but where are the baby daddies? South Africa
  2. Prosecutor in Panayiotou murder case hits back at defence South Africa
  3. Pretoria's own ‘Al Capone’ makes dramatic court appearance South Africa
  4. IN PICTURES | Horror N1 Joburg crash leaves 6 dead‚ commuters stranded South Africa
  5. Gumtree reveals SA’s best pre-owned cars South Africa

Latest Videos

The state's case against Christopher Panayiotou
Thief sets social media alight with his underpants
X