O.J. Simpson freed on parole: Nevada prison officials

Simpson's attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, said by text message on Sunday morning, "All information related to Simpson's whereabouts is confidential until (Monday) at the earliest."

Simpson wore a blue baseball-style cap, blue jeans, and a blue jeans jacket and white sneakers as he walked through a door to freedom after a woman who appears to be a prison guard says, "Here you go. Come on out."

Another prison guard, a man, says something inaudible to which Simpson, walking away and not turning back to address him, said, "OK."

Simpson, 70, won his freedom from a Nevada parole board in July after nine years behind bars, at a hearing that did not take into account his 1990s trial for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and a friend, Ron Goldman.

Simpson, a former pro football star turned actor and TV pitchman, was found not guilty in 1995 following his sensational, 13-month trial in Los Angeles, which was televised live daily, transfixing much of the country.