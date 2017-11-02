How UK bank aided the Guptas

The UK headquarters of a global bank told its Hong Kong and Dubai subsidiaries to ignore suspicions that transactions involving the Gupta family were illicit.

This was divulged in the upper house of the British parliament, the House of Lords, by South African-born and educated former anti-apartheid activist Peter Hain on Wednesday.

Hain had written in September to UK Chancellor of the Exchequer (finance minister) Philip Hammond asking him to urge law- enforcement agencies to track about R7-billion thought to have been laundered through the Guptas' international networks, and to ensure that it was returned to the South African Treasury.

He asked that HSBC, Standard Chartered and the Bank of Baroda be investigated.

The FBI and Dubai's financial authorities are also investigating allegations of money laundering by the Guptas through their relatives.

The information about the UK bank - which Hain has for now declined to identify to The Times - was provided by a whistle-blower.

Hain told the Lords that he was in possession of transaction printouts that showed transfers of funds by the Guptas over the past few years, from their South African accounts to accounts in Dubai and Hong Kong, that appeared to be illicit.

The printouts, which identify the banks, have been sent to Hammond.