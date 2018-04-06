WATCH | Horrifying moment 'fighting' men fall into path of oncoming train
Two men whose 'play-fight' could have resulted in their deaths have been charged with endangering the lives of the people who pulled them out of the way of an oncoming train.
A video posted to Instagram shows the two tussling at Green Park Underground Station in London before falling onto the tracks - mere moments before a train came hurtling towards them. Concerned onlookers rushed to their aid, pulling them to safety with only seconds to spare.
According to the Evening Standard, witnesses described how the two men appeared to be “really drunk” and were screaming and singing on the platform before losing balance.
The British Transport Police said in a statement that Boguslaw Rybski, 34, and Przemyslaw Zawisza, 26, have both been charged with endangering the safety of a person conveyed by railway. The incident happened shortly after 1.30am on 1 April.
"They were bailed to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ on 19 April," the statement read.