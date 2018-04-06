World

WATCH | Horrifying moment 'fighting' men fall into path of oncoming train

06 April 2018 - 12:37 By TimesLIVE
Video footage caught the moment the two men fell into the path of the Tube train and are pulled out by other commuters.
Video footage caught the moment the two men fell into the path of the Tube train and are pulled out by other commuters.
Image: Instagram/peopleontheunderground

Two men whose 'play-fight' could have resulted in their deaths have been charged with endangering the lives of the people who pulled them out of the way of an oncoming train.

A video posted to Instagram shows the two tussling at Green Park Underground Station in London before falling onto the tracks - mere moments before a train came hurtling towards them. Concerned onlookers rushed to their aid, pulling them to safety with only seconds to spare.

According to the Evening Standard, witnesses described how the two men appeared to be “really drunk” and were screaming and singing on the platform before losing balance. 

The British Transport Police said in a statement that Boguslaw Rybski, 34, and Przemyslaw Zawisza, 26, have both been charged with endangering the safety of a person conveyed by railway. The incident happened shortly after 1.30am on 1 April. 

"They were bailed to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ on 19 April," the statement read.

MORE

WATCH | Conor McGregor charged with assault after New York rampage

Conor McGregor has been charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief following a rampage at a UFC press event in Brooklyn ...
News
1 hour ago

WATCH | Traffic cops drag disabled man out of car

WARNING: This video features strong language
News
20 hours ago

WATCH | When there is a cheetah in the back seat

Professional wildlife photographer Peter Heistein had a close encounter of the furred kind when a curious cheetah decided to check out the inside of ...
News
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Judge has harsh words for paramedics who abandoned elderly patient South Africa
  2. Clashes erupt as protests begin along Gaza border World
  3. WATCH | Horrifying moment 'fighting' men fall into path of oncoming train World
  4. Stranded Rohingya rescued by Indonesian fishermen World
  5. ‘Sadistic’ teenager arrested for biting off chicken’s head at school World

Latest Videos

Zuma’s case postponed to 8 June
How it unfolded: Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data saga
X