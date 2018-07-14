World

WATCH | Angry monkey punches young girl in the face

14 July 2018 - 15:01 By Timeslive

A monkey punched a young girl in the face, and sent her flying, while being fed.

A monkey was caught on camera punching a young girl in the face while it was being fed.

The footage initially shows a woman feeding the monkey, with the child crouched next to her. The monkey looks calm and happily eats the food. It's mood changes, however, when the food is taken away.

Seemingly in a fit of anger, the monkey hits the girl in the face, sending her tumbling down some steps and landing in a heap.

The video was shared by The China Global TV Network. It is unclear where the footage was filmed or what type of monkey is featured.

