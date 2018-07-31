World

WATCH | Woman attacked on street after she tells man to stop harassing her

31 July 2018 - 11:31 By TimesLIVE

A woman was attacked on a street in Paris after she stood up to a man who had been sexually harassing her.

Marie Laguerre posted CCTV footage of the incident to YouTube, where it has already racked up over 3,5-million views. While there is no sound, in the comments Laguerre said she was walking outside a cafe when the man made 'dirty noises, comments' and whistled at her. Not willing to take the abuse, she told him to shut up.

In the video, the man can be seen grabbing what Laguerre says was an ashtray and throwing it her. He then rushes after her, slapping her across the face.

The crowd, which at first just watches the altercation, leaps from their chairs as one man rushes the attacked, grabbing a chair to defend himself if necessary.

According to the Guardian, the Paris prosecutor’s office has opened an inquiry into the incident, but so far the attacker has not been identified.

MORE

WATCH | Don't touch my bum! Waitress slams 'groping' customer into wall

Let this serve as a lesson to any man who thought he could go around groping a waitress.
News
8 days ago

Weinstein lawyers claim actress Judd made sexual 'deal' with disgraced mogul

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers are calling on a US judge to dismiss a lawsuit from actress Ashley Judd -- who accuses the disgraced mogul of torpedoing ...
News
12 days ago

'Black-ish' star Anderson accused of assault

Anthony Anderson, the lead in hit ABC sitcom "Black-ish," is being investigated for an alleged assault on a woman more than a year ago, Los Angeles ...
News
7 days ago

Rapes and beatings: the torments of South Korea's young athletes

When Kim Eun-hee was 10 years old, a primary school child with dreams of tennis stardom, her coach raped her for the first time.
News
12 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | Zimbabwe announces first election results Africa
  2. KZN taxi boss shot four times in apparent hit South Africa
  3. Tense count as MDC claim election victory in Zimbabwe Africa
  4. SA faces power cuts as 15 Eskom units are down - internal report South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
5 things you didn’t know about Nelson Chamisa
X