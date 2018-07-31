WATCH | Woman attacked on street after she tells man to stop harassing her

A woman was attacked on a street in Paris after she stood up to a man who had been sexually harassing her.

Marie Laguerre posted CCTV footage of the incident to YouTube, where it has already racked up over 3,5-million views. While there is no sound, in the comments Laguerre said she was walking outside a cafe when the man made 'dirty noises, comments' and whistled at her. Not willing to take the abuse, she told him to shut up.

In the video, the man can be seen grabbing what Laguerre says was an ashtray and throwing it her. He then rushes after her, slapping her across the face.

The crowd, which at first just watches the altercation, leaps from their chairs as one man rushes the attacked, grabbing a chair to defend himself if necessary.

According to the Guardian, the Paris prosecutor’s office has opened an inquiry into the incident, but so far the attacker has not been identified.