Nelson Mandela's legacy lives on at the UN in New York

A life-size statue of the late former president Nelson Mandela was unveiled at the United Nations headquarters in New York in the US on Monday.

The unveiling was done by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"President Mandela firmly believed that the United Nations was the most valuable and effective instrument for the advancement of peace‚ development and equality that humanity had conceived‚" Ramaphosa was quoted as saying during the ceremony.

"We trust that this statue will remain a constant reminder to the international community of the dedication of Nelson Mandela to the mission of the UN and a constant affirmation of South Africa’s commitment to contribute to a better world for all."

The statue was erected in honour of what would have been Mandela's 100th birthday this year.

According to the Presidency‚ it is the only life-size statue to have been erected at the UN.