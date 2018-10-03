WATCH | Crowd laughs as Trump mocks Ford's sexual assault testimony

President Donald Trump has mocked the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at a rally in the state of Mississippi.

President Donald Trump: "'I had one beer.' Well do you think it was… 'Nope. It was one beer.' Oh good. How did you get home? 'I don’t remember.' How did you get there? 'I don’t remember.' Where is the place? 'I don’t remember.' How many years ago was it? 'I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know.'

"What neighbourhood was it in? 'I don’t know.' Where’s the house? 'I don’t know. Upstairs. Downstairs. I don’t know. But I had one beer that’s the only thing I remember.'"