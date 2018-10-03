World

WATCH | Crowd laughs as Trump mocks Ford's sexual assault testimony

03 October 2018 - 12:55 By Staff reporter

President Donald Trump has mocked the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at a rally in the state of Mississippi.

President Donald Trump: "'I had one beer.' Well do you think it was… 'Nope. It was one beer.' Oh good. How did you get home? 'I don’t remember.' How did you get there? 'I don’t remember.' Where is the place? 'I don’t remember.' How many years ago was it? 'I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know.'

"What neighbourhood was it in? 'I don’t know.' Where’s the house? 'I don’t know. Upstairs. Downstairs. I don’t know. But I had one beer that’s the only thing I remember.'"

MORE

Teetotaller Trump asks the world to imagine him drunk

Lifelong teetotaler Donald Trump is already loud, brash and provocative, so just imagine him after a few drinks, the US president quipped ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Kanye West went & delivered ANOTHER pro-Trump speech

Instead of Make America Great Again, the internet wants to Make Ye Kanye Again!
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Which major leader does the world trust least? The answer is damning

The Pew Research Center found 70 percent of people surveyed across 25 countries this year said they lacked confidence in Trump
Business
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'Darwin in test tubes': Trio win Nobel chemistry prize for research harnessing ... World
  2. Powerball winner wants to buy a house‚ car and a soccer team! South Africa
  3. Man murdered while watching TV South Africa
  4. Time running out for survivors as Indonesia toll tops 1,400 World
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Minister Cele makes promises to Westbury community after heavy protests in the ...
Protests as 'Dros rapist' appears in court
X