World

Israeli jets strike Gaza after rocket lands in Beersheba-army

17 October 2018 - 09:26 By Reuters
Israeli sappers stand on a crane as they work on a house that the Israeli military said was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Beersheba, southern Israel October 17, 2018.
Israeli sappers stand on a crane as they work on a house that the Israeli military said was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Beersheba, southern Israel October 17, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli jets struck targets in the Gaza Strip early on Wednesday after a rocket fired by militants in the coastal enclave struck a house in the major Israeli city of Beersheba, the Israeli military said.

A medical official told Israel Radio that three people were taken to hospital with injuries after the rocket struck the house.

Residents in the Gaza Strip said jets had targeted three locations but there were no initial reports of casualties.  

READ MORE

Israel PM lashes Iran, claims secret atomic warehouse

Israel's prime minister on Thursday accused arch-enemy Tehran of harboring a secret atomic warehouse, making deft use of ample props and vowing that ...
News
18 days ago

Gaza ceasefire holds after two-day flare-up, protests expected

The Israel-Gaza border was quiet on Friday after an Egyptian-brokered truce ended a surge in violence that had shaken southern Israel and the Gaza ...
News
2 months ago

Young Palestinians see little hope 25 years after Oslo Accords

Abed Zughayer is like many young Palestinians when he considers the legacy of the Oslo accords, the first of which was signed 25 years ago this ...
News
1 month ago

Gaza truce largely holds after Israeli strikes over soldier death

A ceasefire announced by Hamas largely held Saturday after a wave of deadly air strikes across the Palestinian enclave sparked by the death of an ...
News
2 months ago

Gaza teen dies after being hit on Israel border: ministry

A Palestinian teenager died on Thursday after being hit by Israeli tank fire on the Gaza border, the territory's Hamas-run health ministry said.
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Sex, drugs and ... slavery? Human trafficking hidden in UK hotels World
  2. Israeli jets strike Gaza after rocket lands in Beersheba-army World
  3. WATCH LIVE | Omotoso rape trial: Zondi's cross-examination continues South Africa
  4. Zika in Africa: Rare birth defect on the rise in Angola Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

5 moments from the #Omotosotrial
This is what the EFF had to say about the VBS scandal
X