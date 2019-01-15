Footage of two women beating 16 puppies to death sparks massive outrage

Officials in Kolkata, India, are investigating footage that appears to show two women beating 16 puppies to death.

Video footage of the incident, which occurred on the campus of the state-run NRS Medical College, went viral, sparking condemnation.

Hindustan Times reports that one of the women may have been identified, while the second women is unknown.

The footage first appeared on Facebook and was widely shared before media outlets reported on it.

One doctor who works at the hospital told Hindustan Times that he heard the cries of the puppies and when he asked the women what was happening, they "shouted back, asking whether I would protect them if the dogs bit them".

A shortened version of the video can be viewed here.