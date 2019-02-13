World

WATCH | Chaos as festival elephant picks up young woman and goes on the rampage

13 February 2019

A festival elephant must have not been feeling that festive when it wrapped its trunk around 19-year-old Nichanat Manuchan in Surin, northeast of Thailand.

Not knowing of the animal's agitation, the young woman had been excited and wanted a photo opportunity with the 10-year old elephant when she got pulled.

Initially the young woman thought the elephant, named Phan Thong, was being playful - but seconds later it grabbed her body, hoisting her in the air, then trampling a nearby food stall.

Nichanat grabbed hold of the elephant's tusks as it went berserk, clinging on for dear life and preventing the animal from flinging her around or, worse, trampling her.

In the video the frustration of the elephant seems to be worsened by the heat and loud noise at the festival. Phang Thong went on to smash four market stalls.

Following a two-minute rampage, the young woman fortunately wriggled free from its trunk. Miraculously she suffered only minor grazes on her right arm and was later pictured smiling and talking on her phone to her mother.

