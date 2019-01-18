Travel

WATCH | Lion explodes on to kill scene, scattering vultures and shocking tourists

18 January 2019 - 12:00 By TimesLIVE

Imagine stopping for a chat and a lion rudely interrupting your conversation.

Tourists from Kruger 5 Safaris were en route to Lower Sabie in the Kruger National Park when they stopped to have a look at a committee of vultures merrily munching on a kill. They started having a chat with a couple in an Audi when a lioness exploded on to the scene, scattering the birds.

The animal then trundled off with the impala kill to feed in peace.

