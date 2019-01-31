Politics

Frans Vorster's state capture testimony in five quotes

31 January 2019 - 10:21 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Judge Raymond Zondo heard Bosasa employees Frans Vorster and Andries van Tonder on Wednesday. Vorster implicated environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane and former prisons boss Linda Mti in corruption.
Image: Alon Skuy

Former Bosasa employee Frans Vorster appeared before the Zondo Commission on Wednesday.

His testimony followed that of Bosasa's former COO Angelo Agrizzi and CFO Andries van Tonder.

Vorster, like Agrizzi, implicated environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane and former prisons boss Linda Mti.

Here are five telling quotes that sum up his testimony:

His work history with Bosasa

"In 1996 I joined Dyambu Operations as from the first of October and I was there till the end of October 2017. My father was also working for Dyambu, which later changed to Bosasa. At that stage I was running the central division ... I had to oversee the Lindela facility and the juvenile facility."

On Nomvula Mokonyane 

"We ordered an Audi A3, silver in colour, [and] rented that from Bidvest. I had to pick up the vehicle and take it through to the minister's house."

Gavin Watson and Linda Mti

"Gavin Watson had a good and close relationship with Mr Mti, the commissioner of correctional services. That led to Mr Gillingham being appointed in procurement for tenders and from there he was appointed CFO. He was basically used as the driver of the process because Mr Mti couldn't drive the process."

