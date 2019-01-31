Frans Vorster's state capture testimony in five quotes

Here are five telling quotes that sum up his testimony:

His work history with Bosasa

"In 1996 I joined Dyambu Operations as from the first of October and I was there till the end of October 2017. My father was also working for Dyambu, which later changed to Bosasa. At that stage I was running the central division ... I had to oversee the Lindela facility and the juvenile facility."

Bosasa hosted ANC call centre

"In 2014 we were instructed to prepare a call centre for the ANC for them to run their national call centre at our facility. The IT department had to set up their computers and open phone lines for them to use."

Bosasa 'paid for ANC party'

"At the same time, a massive marquee tent was set up in front of our national stores. The renting of the cutlery, food, everything was paid for by Bosasa. After the ANC won, they had a massive function on the premises."

On Nomvula Mokonyane

"We ordered an Audi A3, silver in colour, [and] rented that from Bidvest. I had to pick up the vehicle and take it through to the minister's house."

Gavin Watson and Linda Mti

"Gavin Watson had a good and close relationship with Mr Mti, the commissioner of correctional services. That led to Mr Gillingham being appointed in procurement for tenders and from there he was appointed CFO. He was basically used as the driver of the process because Mr Mti couldn't drive the process."