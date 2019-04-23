Trump's Good Friday Twitter rants on masturbation and 'bull****'
US president Donald Trump received backlash for his Easter weekend rants after he referred to claims in Robert Mueller's report as 'bull****' and retweeted a post that used a term that is linked to masturbation.
Trump was responding to claims made against him in Mueller's report on his investigation into the interference of Russia in the 2016 US elections through Trump's campaign.
In one of several tweets addressing the report, Trump referred to some of the claims in the report as 'total bull****'
...agreed to testify, it was not necessary for me to respond to statements made in the “Report” about me, some of which are total bullshit & only given to make the other person look good (or me to look bad). This was an Illegally Started Hoax that never should have happened, a...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2019
Trump also retweeted a post from Twitter user @ScottFantasy which criticised the Washington Post newspaper for their front page story on the report.
The tweet referred to the Democratic Party as a 'circle jerk', which Urban Dictionary defines as 'a group discussion or activity between like-minded individuals that validates mutual biases' or when a group of males sit in a circle and masturbate.
This is why nobody but the @DNC circle jerk takes this seriously anymore. That front page is a disgrace but in its disgrace, many wake up. Thank God for @realDonaldTrump for waking millions of Americans up to the truth about the @washingtonpost— Scott Atkins (@ScottFantasy) April 19, 2019
Many on Twitter linked the tweet to the latter definition, which created much outrage. Trump also was criticised for using a profane word to dismiss the Mueller report.
Today, Trump tweeted ‘bullshit’ and retweeted a tweet with ‘circle jerk’ in it— Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) April 19, 2019
Next time the religious right talks about morals in politics, please remind them of Trump’s behavior on Good Friday 2019
New horizons.— Luke Adcox (@lukeadcox) April 19, 2019
President tweets "circle jerk" on Good Friday. Ask your pastor, what it means kids. It's surely ordained by "God" if Trump amplifies it. pic.twitter.com/BvuykDgI2k
@realDonaldTrump love a good circle jerk lyric pic.twitter.com/6QRKnt0JlH— President Shitgibbon (@MakeAmericaBarf) April 21, 2019
It's pretty pathetic that Trump has not yet removed his "circle jerk" retweet... There IS. NO. BOTTOM. pic.twitter.com/mhtIQ08g4B— Christine Forward (@C__Forward) April 20, 2019
In one day, @realDonaldTrump tweeted out the word "bullshit," then retweeted a reference to the DNC's "circle jerk." So presidential! Role model for America! pic.twitter.com/H6FpAS87Xh— 𝙳𝚊𝚟𝚎 𝙴𝚗𝚗𝚊 🆗 (@Dave_Enna) April 20, 2019