Trump's Good Friday Twitter rants on masturbation and 'bull****'

23 April 2019 - 08:59 By Odwa Mjo
US president Donald Trump's tweets over the Easter Weekend stirred up outrage. File photo
Image: Leah Millis/Reuters

US president Donald Trump received backlash for his Easter weekend rants after he referred to claims in Robert Mueller's report as 'bull****' and retweeted a post that used a term that is linked to masturbation.

Trump was responding to claims made against him in Mueller's report on his investigation into the interference of Russia in the 2016 US elections through Trump's campaign.

In one of several tweets addressing the report, Trump referred to some of the claims in the report as 'total bull****'

Trump also retweeted a post from Twitter user @ScottFantasy which criticised the Washington Post newspaper for their front page story on the report. 

The tweet referred to the Democratic Party as a 'circle jerk', which Urban Dictionary defines as 'a group discussion or activity between like-minded individuals that validates mutual biases' or when a group of males sit in a circle and masturbate.

Many on Twitter linked the tweet to the latter definition, which created much outrage. Trump also was criticised for using a profane word to dismiss the Mueller report.

