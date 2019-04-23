Trump's Good Friday Twitter rants on masturbation and 'bull****'

US president Donald Trump received backlash for his Easter weekend rants after he referred to claims in Robert Mueller's report as 'bull****' and retweeted a post that used a term that is linked to masturbation.

Trump was responding to claims made against him in Mueller's report on his investigation into the interference of Russia in the 2016 US elections through Trump's campaign.

In one of several tweets addressing the report, Trump referred to some of the claims in the report as 'total bull****'