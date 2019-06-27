World

Parents throw one-year-old an Amazon-themed party costing R1.3m

27 June 2019 - 07:15 By Unathi Nkanjeni
UK sportsman Amir Khan and beauty guru Faryal Makhdoom threw their youngest daughter, Alayna, a lavish party for her first birthday at the Reebok Stadium in Bolton.
Image: Instagram/@amirkingkhan

Small birthday parties are a thing of the past - at least when you have parents who are celebrities and are loaded.

The Amazonian-inspired rainforest party, complete with statues of tropical animals, vibrant bushes and a glossy jungle-style dance floor, cost nothing less than £75k (more than R1.3m).

Makhdoom told the Daily Mail that they wanted to celebrate in Bolton before their big move to London later this year.

"Amir and I are moving to London in six to 10 months, we're just finalising our new home," she said. "We are moving to London as the education is better for kids, it's a bigger city and it'll be similar to New York. Amir's boxing-related stuff is mostly based there and the commute right now is a killer, so it'll be nice."

The couple are well known for splurging on events, so it comes as no surprise that they splashed the cash once again for their daughter's milestone.

It was reported the couple previously threw a party celebrating their eldest daughter's second birthday which is said to have cost £100k (R1.8m).

In 2013 the couple spent more than £1m (R18.2m) on their New York wedding.

First dance with my daughter on her 1st birthday 🎈

