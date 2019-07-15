Watershed moment as Chinese university offers Zulu as a course

A Chinese university has established a Zulu programme to enable students there to learn the language, thus strengthening ties between the two countries.

The Beijing Foreign Studies University has set up a Zulu department and is officially promoting the language as a programme offered at undergraduate level, said Mthuli Buthelezi, one of the academics involved in the initiative.

Buthelezi said the establishment of the first Zulu-Chinese textbook and dictionary would contribute to the development of the South African language.

"The Zulu textbook is intended for the Chinese students who are learning Zulu as an additional language. The textbook can also be used by Zulu-speaking students who are learning Chinese.

"The textbook comprises sections of grammar, vocabulary and sections on texts," Buthelezi said, adding that the latter appeared in narrative and dialogue formats.

"The vocabulary section is a word list that shows the categorisation, the noun classes and the definition of words. The texts are written in a relatively 'simpler language' and they are a reflection of the grammar points of each unit of the textbook."

The dictionary is intended to help Chinese students who are learning Zulu as an additional language.