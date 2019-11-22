WATCH | Five-year-old crawls out from under vehicle after being run over

A five-year-old boy in eastern China escaped death after being hit by a car while skateboarding.

The boy was playing on a skateboard when an SUV ran over him. Amazingly, he crawled out from underneath the car. A passer-by helped the young boy to his feet and contacted the police who called the boy's parents.

The boy was taken to hospital for tests. Reports say he avoided serious injury because the chassis of the SUV was higher than a regular car and he went under the vehicle between the two sets of wheels.