He must be nuts: man claims left testicle 'surgically removed' after losing Trump bet

20 December 2019 - 08:59 By Cebelihle Bhengu
US President Donald Trump.
Image: REUTERS/Leah Millis. File Photo

Wednesday's impeachment of US President Donald Trump has been used by YouTuber and prankster Joey Saladino to spread claims that he “had his left testicle removed” after the outcome from The House of Representatives impeachment vote.

Saladino tweeted in September that he would donate his left testicle to medical research should the motion succeed and on Thursday, he shared a picture of himself in “hospital” as proof that he followed up on his promise.

Trump faces charges of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power and is expected to face trial in the Senate in January.

The US' 45th president became the third to be impeached after his July phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, during which he allegedly coerced Zelensky into digging dirt on Joe Biden, who will contest the 2020 elections, and his son Hunter.

Some tweeps did not buy into Saladino's claim, even after his attempt to further “prove” his surgery, by sharing a letter from the “National Testicle Association”, which appears to be non-existent.

In fact, he may just be trolling the whole situation, judging by the cheeky “Dick N' Bawls” signature at the bottom of the letter.

This is what tweeps had to say:

