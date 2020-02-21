World

Man arrested after stabbing mosque official at London Central Mosque

21 February 2020 - 10:49 By Busang Senne
The 29-year-old man who stabbed the mosque leader is being held in police custody. Scotland Yard released a statement saying the incident was currently not being investigated as an act of terrorism.
Image: Fred TANNEAU / AFP

A UK man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing a mosque official at the London Central Mosque in Regents Park on Thursday, 20 February.

The Independent reported that the victim of the stabbing is a 70-year-old muezzin, who leads the call to prayer. The muezzin was taken to hospital for treatment after being stabbed in the neck area.

Video footage taken by worshippers at the scene and posted on social media showed a bare-footed white man dressed in a red-hooded top and jeans being held down and taken away by police.

