World

Denmark's first coronavirus case in man returning from holiday in Italy

27 February 2020 - 10:17 By Reuters
The virus magnified.
The virus magnified.
Image: 124RF/DRMICROBE

Denmark has confirmed its first coronavirus infection in a man who recently returned from a ski holiday in the Lombardy region in northern Italy, the Danish Health Authority said on Thursday.

After testing positive on Wednesday night, the man was put in isolation in his own home together with his wife and son, who both tested negative for the virus.

“We are taking the new situation very seriously. The work of containing and tracing has begun,” Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said in a statement.

The case will not change the country's current risk assessment, published on Tuesday, which finds a low risk of a countrywide epidemic, the Danish Health Authority said, but added it expected more cases of infection in Denmark.

READ MORE

China bans selling and eating wild animals to curb coronavirus spread

Wildlife is being taken off the menu in China as the country bans both the selling and consumption of animals including badgers, deer and peacocks in ...
News
23 hours ago

Italy's coronavirus outbreak spreads south, death toll rises

Italy's coronavirus crisis spread south on Tuesday, February 25 beyond its original epicentre in the north, as the death toll from the worst outbreak ...
News
1 day ago

Man infected with coronavirus in Germany after trip to Italy

A 25-year-old man living in the southern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, February 25 after a trip ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. More brands hit by pilchards recall and the chilli sauce variant, too Consumer Live
  2. Spar supermarket owner must pay R12m to staff for breaking labour laws South Africa
  3. Row over sex, fast cars and reality star Andile Mpisane’s parties News
  4. 'Kidnapped' Joburg pupil reunited with his family at Soweto mall South Africa
  5. FREE TO READ | Facebook comment and now it’s wedding bells for #ImStaying couple South Africa

Latest Videos

D-Day for refugee encampment in Cape Town’s tourist hotspot: What we know
The morning after #Budget2020: How the budget affects you
X