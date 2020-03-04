World

At a glance: Super Tuesday states and delegate counts

04 March 2020 - 09:49 By Reuters
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the SC Democratic Convention in Columbia, South Carolina, US, June 22, 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Randall Hill

Former vice-president Joe Biden won at least eight large states on Super Tuesday but his main rival Bernie Sanders is on pace to pick up four, including California, the biggest prize of the night.

With partial results in from all 14 Super Tuesday states and one US territory, Biden was forecast to win at least 247 delegates, with Bernie Sanders getting at least 179, Elizabeth Warren nine, Michael Bloomberg eight, and Tulsi Gabbard one.

Here is a quick look at what is happening on the ground after the 14 states and one US territory voted to choose a Democratic challenger to President Donald Trump in November.

CALIFORNIA

Delegate count: 415

Media reports projected Sanders would win the state. Sanders will win at least 48 delegates.

California was one of the most closely watched states because of its 415 delegates. Sanders was hoping to drive up big margins and amass an unsurmountable lead in delegates, while Biden was hoping to remain close enough to prevent a blowout.

The polls closed at 11pm. EST (0400 GMT Wednesday) but voters who were in line were still allowed to vote.

TEXAS

Delegate count: 228

Media organisations projected Biden to win Texas.

With about 90% of precincts reporting, Biden led with 33% over Sanders with 29%. Both men will win at least 20 delegates.

Sanders had been heavily favoured to win in Texas but Biden invested heavily in the state and was banking on a late surge. Former New York Mayor Bloomberg had massive spending in the state and appeared to be taking a share of the moderate vote, and with more than half the precincts reporting was in third with 16% of the vote.

The polls closed at 8pm. EST (0100 GMT Wednesday).

NORTH CAROLINA

Delegate count: 110

Biden won and will secure at least 35 delegates. Sanders will win at least 15 delegates.

Biden's victory was fuelled at least in part by his overwhelming advantage among black voters.

The polls closed at 7:30pm. EST (0030 GMT Wednesday).

VIRGINIA

Delegate count: 99

Biden easily won Virginia and secured at least 49 delegates. Sanders will win at least 19 delegates. Warren will take at least one delegate.

The state has been trending more liberal in recent elections. Bloomberg invested heavily there, flooding television with advertisements. But Biden benefited from voters who decided who to back in the last few days.

The polls closed at 7pm. EST (0000 GMT).

MASSACHUSETTS

Delegate count: 91

Biden won and is projected to secure at least 22 delegates, Sanders 16, and Warren eight.

Warren had once been considered the favourite in the state she represents in the US. Senate. Sanders was considered her biggest threat. But Biden's surprise victory — after spending no money there nor deploying any staff — solidified his big night.

The polls closed at 8pm. EST (0100 GMT Wednesday).

MINNESOTA

Delegate count: 75

Biden won and will pick up at least 17 delegates with Sanders winning at least nine.

Senator Amy Klobuchar had been favoured to win her home state of Minnesota. But on Monday, she ended her campaign and threw her support behind Biden.

The polls closed at 9pm. EST (0200 GMT Wednesday).

COLORADO

Delegate count: 67

Sanders won and will pick up at least 11 delegates with Bloomberg getting at least three and Biden at least three.

After Biden outperformed him in the South, Sanders is hoping states like Colorado will fuel a Super Tuesday advantage.

The polls closed at 9pm. EST (0200 GMT).

TENNESSEE

Delegate count: 64

Biden won and will secure at least 18 delegates, while Sanders is in second place will win at least 8 delegates.

With no opinion polls assessing the Democratic primary in the state, campaigns were banking on trying to capture a surprise win there. Bloomberg invested heavily in time and resources, while Biden hoped his support among African Americans would carry him to victory.

The polls closed at 9pm. EST (0200 GMT Wednesday).

ALABAMA

Delegate count: 52

Biden won easily and will secure at least 17 delegates. Sanders will win at least 3 delegates.

Biden continued his Deep South wins in Alabama. His advantage among black voters, who make up much of the state's Democratic electorate, propelled him to the victory.

The polls closed at 8pm. EST (0100 GMT Wednesday).

OKLAHOMA

Delegate count: 37

Biden won and will get at least 10 delegates with Sanders getting at least five.

Oklahoma is Warren's birthplace but early results found her well behind.

The polls closed at 8pm. EST (0100 GMT Wednesday).

ARKANSAS

Delegate count: 31

Biden won the state and will secure at least seven delegates. Sanders will win at least four delegates.

Bloomberg made one of his first campaign appearances in Arkansas and picked up endorsements from elected officials there, but appears likely to finish in third place behind Biden and Sanders.

The polls closed at 8:30pm. EST (0130 GMT Wednesday).

UTAH

Delegate count: 29

Sanders was projected to win the state and secure at least 3 delegates.

The western state has traditionally been conservative, but liberal pockets in places like Salt Lake City and Park City could prove beneficial to Sanders. Two opinion polls conducted earlier this year found him with a lead.

The polls closed at 10pm. EST (0300 GMT Wednesday).

MAINE

Delegate count: 24

After polls closed, the state was too close to call, with Biden and Sanders running neck-and-neck and Warren in third place. Both Biden and Sanders will win at least four Maine delegates.

Sanders, who is well known to Maine voters as a senator for nearby Vermont, had been the favourite going into Super Tuesday.

The polls closed at 8pm. EST (0100 GMT Wednesday).

VERMONT

Delegate count: 16

Sanders is projected to win Vermont and secure at least 8 delegates. Reinforcing his Super Tuesday strength, Biden will win at least four delegates. Sanders has been elected by the voters of Vermont to represent them in Congress for decades and was expected to win easily there.

The polls closed at 7pm. EST (0000 GMT).

AMERICAN SAMOA

Delegate count: 6

Bloomberg won American Samoa and will secure at least four delegates. US. Representative Tulsi Gabbard won a single delegate, her first in the primary contest.

The US. Pacific Ocean territory held a single caucus to allocate its delegates.

The caucus concluded by 7pm. EST (0000 GMT).

DEMOCRATS ABROAD

Delegate count: 13

This new contest allows Democrats living abroad, many of them who relocated permanently or work for the State Department, to have a voice in the nominating contest.

Voting began on Tuesday and will continue for a week.

