At a glance: Super Tuesday states and delegate counts

Former vice-president Joe Biden won at least eight large states on Super Tuesday but his main rival Bernie Sanders is on pace to pick up four, including California, the biggest prize of the night.

With partial results in from all 14 Super Tuesday states and one US territory, Biden was forecast to win at least 247 delegates, with Bernie Sanders getting at least 179, Elizabeth Warren nine, Michael Bloomberg eight, and Tulsi Gabbard one.

Here is a quick look at what is happening on the ground after the 14 states and one US territory voted to choose a Democratic challenger to President Donald Trump in November.

CALIFORNIA

Delegate count: 415

Media reports projected Sanders would win the state. Sanders will win at least 48 delegates.

California was one of the most closely watched states because of its 415 delegates. Sanders was hoping to drive up big margins and amass an unsurmountable lead in delegates, while Biden was hoping to remain close enough to prevent a blowout.

The polls closed at 11pm. EST (0400 GMT Wednesday) but voters who were in line were still allowed to vote.

TEXAS

Delegate count: 228

Media organisations projected Biden to win Texas.

With about 90% of precincts reporting, Biden led with 33% over Sanders with 29%. Both men will win at least 20 delegates.

Sanders had been heavily favoured to win in Texas but Biden invested heavily in the state and was banking on a late surge. Former New York Mayor Bloomberg had massive spending in the state and appeared to be taking a share of the moderate vote, and with more than half the precincts reporting was in third with 16% of the vote.

The polls closed at 8pm. EST (0100 GMT Wednesday).