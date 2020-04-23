Italian cruise ship in Japan has 48 coronavirus cases

Authorities are also concerned about the potential rise in patients who require hospitalisation, as an increase in domestic coronavirus cases strain medical services around the country.

Japan has seen more than 11,500 infections and close to 300 deaths from the new coronavirus, excluding figures from the Diamond Princess.

To make room at hospitals for severely ill patients, some local governments have begun monitoring those with milder symptoms in hotels or at their homes - a move that proved fatal for one man in his 50s in Saitama prefecture who died at home on Tuesday while waiting for a hospital bed.

Asked about the man's death, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday the health ministry was working to find out how many COVID-19 patients were being monitored at home.

On the Costa Atlantica, 48 positive cases have been found out of 127 people tested so far, bringing the infection rate to 38%. Those showing only mild or no symptoms remain on board, and officials said they hoped to complete testing of all 623 crew this week.