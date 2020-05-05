5-year-old pulled over by cops in US on his way to buy a Lamborghini

On Monday police in Utah, US, pulled over a five-year-old boy who was heading to California to buy a Lamborghini.

According to a CNN report, a highway patrol officer was tracking down a driver who police suspected was under the influence while driving on a freeway.

Instead, the driver was a five year old who had stolen his mother's car after an argument about her not wanting to buy him the luxury car.

Lt Nick Street told BuzzFeed News the boy was driving over the speed limit of 140km/h.

“There’s a curve in the road and he was having a hard time making the curve,” Street said.

The boy had only $3 (about R55) in his wallet.