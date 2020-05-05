5-year-old pulled over by cops in US on his way to buy a Lamborghini
On Monday police in Utah, US, pulled over a five-year-old boy who was heading to California to buy a Lamborghini.
According to a CNN report, a highway patrol officer was tracking down a driver who police suspected was under the influence while driving on a freeway.
Instead, the driver was a five year old who had stolen his mother's car after an argument about her not wanting to buy him the luxury car.
Lt Nick Street told BuzzFeed News the boy was driving over the speed limit of 140km/h.
“There’s a curve in the road and he was having a hard time making the curve,” Street said.
The boy had only $3 (about R55) in his wallet.
His story is that he left home after an argument with Mom, in which she told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini. He decided he'd take the car and go to California to buy one himself. He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet.— Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 4, 2020
In dash camera footage shared on YouTube, the boy can be seen driving a grey SUV. The patrol officer can be heard turning on his siren, and the SUV quickly pulls over on the left side of the highway.
The officer got out of his car, approached the vehicle, and started questioning the driver.
“You’re five years old? Wow. Okay,” the officer said. Then: “Where did you learn how to drive a car?”
Watch the video below