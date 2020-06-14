Donald Trump is the nastiest piece of work this side of the sun

His actions are seldom about thought-out policy. They are more a reflection of his wretched character

A veritable container of hatred, his loathing for almost every other human being reeks from his every pore. This is a father who gets jealous that his youngest is growing taller than he is. He promotes his family into positions of power without an inkling of what is wrong with nepotism.



The US president appears to fall outside of any category pundits have proposed for him. He is not rational, yet there is rationale behind his decisions; his is not an ideology, nor a political stance. Neither can he be explained away simply as a madman, a psychiatric case, though he does resemble those psychotics who manage to function in society. He is not simply a product of his time or his milieu, though these influences have some bearing on his trajectory...