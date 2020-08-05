PrayforLebanon: World rallies as Beirut explosion wreaks chaos

Thousands of people have been injured and the death toll keeps rising after a massive blast in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday.

More bodies are being discovered as search and rescue teams work their way through the rubble, reports The Guardian.

A two week state of emergency has been proposed.

Authorities blamed the blast on ammonium nitrate, a highly reactive chemical that was stored in a warehouse.

At least 78 people have been killed in the blast.

Around the world, people have been rallying together to show their support for the country.