#PrayforLebanon: World rallies as Beirut explosion wreaks chaos
Thousands of people have been injured and the death toll keeps rising after a massive blast in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday.
More bodies are being discovered as search and rescue teams work their way through the rubble, reports The Guardian.
A two week state of emergency has been proposed.
Authorities blamed the blast on ammonium nitrate, a highly reactive chemical that was stored in a warehouse.
At least 78 people have been killed in the blast.
Around the world, people have been rallying together to show their support for the country.
Our hearts go out to you in your time of sorrow Lebanon.— Arjun (@arjundsage) August 5, 2020
Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel.
May the comfort of God help you during this difficult time.
It’s important for the world to stand up #PrayForLebanon
pic.twitter.com/IhAX5vx7eR
ATTENTION EVERYONE⚠️— ☕︎︎ (@PishySmelly) August 5, 2020
Please pray for those who lives in Beirut,Lebanon.They need lots of love and alot of prayer.🙏❤
Credits to the photos 📷#PrayForLebanon pic.twitter.com/2kYeTZXiWz
Can't believe that in the middle of this pandemic ,people in Lebanon is now facing another disaster. Sending prayers and deepest condolences to our dear Lebanese brothers and sisters. May God always guide you. Godbless you all😫😫#PrayForLebanon pic.twitter.com/Osq6bmr166— VANTE SY⁷🇵🇭 #PrayForLebanon (@sceneryyyy_tae) August 5, 2020
sending our love and prayers 🙏 to everyone in Beirut, Lebanon. please spare a moment and pray for everyone’s safety and fast recovery— 𝐄𝐥𝐥𝐞 ⁷ ♡ 📼 prod. jk (@bangtanelletwt) August 5, 2020
#PrayForLebanon pic.twitter.com/pKQe596oqx
no words cant express how saddening is the situation happening right now. praying for your safety and the healing of everyone. we stand with you, beirut, lebanon.#PrayForLebanon pic.twitter.com/MaTKiWsiOb— mhae⁷𖧵 (@bangtandiors) August 5, 2020
This is 2020!? Please God spare your people. 😭🙏🏻 #PrayForLebanonpic.twitter.com/PLw1PrEvdb— kadi (@kadisael) August 5, 2020