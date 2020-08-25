World

Understanding the Jacob Blake story

25 August 2020 - 15:15 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Black Lives Matter protests have again erupted in the US following the shooting of 29-year old Jacob Blake by white police officers.
Black Lives Matter protests have again erupted in the US following the shooting of 29-year old Jacob Blake by white police officers.
Image: REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Police brutality in the US has again been highlighted after the shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake, by white police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday.

Here's what you need to know:

The shooting

The New York Times reported that police declined to provide details about the shooting. They only said the three officers involved were responding to a domestic incident when they fired multiple times at the 29-year-old security guard and father of three.

The Kenosha police department initially investigated the incident but has handed it over  to the Wisconsin department of justice. The officers have been put on administrative leave.

The video and what the witness saw 

Raysean White, Blake's neighbour, captured the incident in video that has gone viral.

The video shows Blake walking towards a grey SUV while two police officers, one with a gun, follow him from behind. As Blake opens the door of the car, the officer with his gun out grabs him by his vest and both officers start shooting at him from the back.

Women can be heard screaming in the background.

White told CNN Blake was shot seven times and that his three children were inside the car and witnessed the incident. He said he is traumatised by the incident and hasn't been able to sleep since he recorded it.

He said before the shooting, the police officers wrestled with Blake.

“One of them had him in a headlock and was punching him in the ribs. The other had him in a headlock on the other side and was pulling his arm.

White said after they punched Blake in the ribs, a female officer 'Tasered him and Jacob kind of leaned on the car and they proceeded to wrestle him towards the back of the car, and he went to the other side of the car. When they were on the other side of the car on the ground, I had to pick up my camera and start recording”.

Critical condition in hospital

Blake was taken to hospital by police shortly after the incident.

According to New York Daily News, civil rights lawyer Ben Crump said it's a miracle Blake is still alive. He said the shooting was racially motivated.

“We will seek justice for Jacob Blake and for his family as we demand answers from the Kenosha police department. How many of these tragedies will it take until the racial profiling and undervaluing of black lives by police finally stops?," he asked.

Crump represents the families of unarmed black men killed by police officers, including George Floyd's family.

Floyd, 46, a black American, was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota in May this year during an arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit bill.

Outrage and calls for justice 

Politicians Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden joined scores of Americans who took to social media on Monday to demand justice for Blake.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Racism in the Western world’s science system must be addressed

It is important to recognise that beneath overt racism are subtle forms of structural and institutionalised racism that have existed for a very long ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Black man shot in back by police in Wisconsin city, governor says, curfew imposed

Protests erupted in Kenosha in the US state of Wisconsin after police shot an apparently unarmed Black man multiple times in the back, according to ...
News
1 day ago

Time to declare an innings

Perhaps the players should think about leading the change that a maimed and flailing Cricket SA so desperately needs, writes Khanyiso Tshwaku
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Winner of R17m lottery jackpot yet to come forward to claim their winnings South Africa
  2. 'These shoes are Clarks, OK!': Tito Mboweni claps back at trolls mocking his ... South Africa
  3. How Gauteng health official blew the whistle on irregular PPE contracts News
  4. Diko's 'proxy' made an 800% mark-up on PPE, medical supplies - SIU News
  5. 'It’s going to be a nightmare': Matric exams pose a ‘crisis of space’ News

Latest Videos

Uyinene remembered: Candles, flowers and posters at vigil for murdered ...
150 days of lockdown: Here's what you've been through, SA
X