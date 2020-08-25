Understanding the Jacob Blake story

Police brutality in the US has again been highlighted after the shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake, by white police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday.

Here's what you need to know:

The shooting

The New York Times reported that police declined to provide details about the shooting. They only said the three officers involved were responding to a domestic incident when they fired multiple times at the 29-year-old security guard and father of three.

The Kenosha police department initially investigated the incident but has handed it over to the Wisconsin department of justice. The officers have been put on administrative leave.

The video and what the witness saw

Raysean White, Blake's neighbour, captured the incident in video that has gone viral.

The video shows Blake walking towards a grey SUV while two police officers, one with a gun, follow him from behind. As Blake opens the door of the car, the officer with his gun out grabs him by his vest and both officers start shooting at him from the back.

Women can be heard screaming in the background.

White told CNN Blake was shot seven times and that his three children were inside the car and witnessed the incident. He said he is traumatised by the incident and hasn't been able to sleep since he recorded it.

He said before the shooting, the police officers wrestled with Blake.

“One of them had him in a headlock and was punching him in the ribs. The other had him in a headlock on the other side and was pulling his arm.

White said after they punched Blake in the ribs, a female officer 'Tasered him and Jacob kind of leaned on the car and they proceeded to wrestle him towards the back of the car, and he went to the other side of the car. When they were on the other side of the car on the ground, I had to pick up my camera and start recording”.