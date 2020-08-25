Understanding the Jacob Blake story
Police brutality in the US has again been highlighted after the shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake, by white police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday.
Here's what you need to know:
The shooting
The New York Times reported that police declined to provide details about the shooting. They only said the three officers involved were responding to a domestic incident when they fired multiple times at the 29-year-old security guard and father of three.
The Kenosha police department initially investigated the incident but has handed it over to the Wisconsin department of justice. The officers have been put on administrative leave.
The video and what the witness saw
Raysean White, Blake's neighbour, captured the incident in video that has gone viral.
The video shows Blake walking towards a grey SUV while two police officers, one with a gun, follow him from behind. As Blake opens the door of the car, the officer with his gun out grabs him by his vest and both officers start shooting at him from the back.
Women can be heard screaming in the background.
White told CNN Blake was shot seven times and that his three children were inside the car and witnessed the incident. He said he is traumatised by the incident and hasn't been able to sleep since he recorded it.
He said before the shooting, the police officers wrestled with Blake.
“One of them had him in a headlock and was punching him in the ribs. The other had him in a headlock on the other side and was pulling his arm.
White said after they punched Blake in the ribs, a female officer 'Tasered him and Jacob kind of leaned on the car and they proceeded to wrestle him towards the back of the car, and he went to the other side of the car. When they were on the other side of the car on the ground, I had to pick up my camera and start recording”.
.@KenoshaPolice shoot unarmed #JacobBlake in the back multiple times in front of his children even though witnesses told them he was trying to break up a fight.— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 24, 2020
How long this madness? pic.twitter.com/WNUjnHyYAl
Critical condition in hospital
Blake was taken to hospital by police shortly after the incident.
According to New York Daily News, civil rights lawyer Ben Crump said it's a miracle Blake is still alive. He said the shooting was racially motivated.
“We will seek justice for Jacob Blake and for his family as we demand answers from the Kenosha police department. How many of these tragedies will it take until the racial profiling and undervaluing of black lives by police finally stops?," he asked.
Crump represents the families of unarmed black men killed by police officers, including George Floyd's family.
Floyd, 46, a black American, was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota in May this year during an arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit bill.
Outrage and calls for justice
Politicians Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden joined scores of Americans who took to social media on Monday to demand justice for Blake.
I'm praying for Jacob Blake today.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 24, 2020
I'm standing with everyone who believes justice must be served in this horrific case and too many others like it.
Black lives matter.
Black lives matter.
Black lives matter.
Yesterday, Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by police. His kids watched from the car. Today, we woke to grieve yet again.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 24, 2020
We need a full and transparent investigation. https://t.co/9X7l25nq8d
Jacob Blake should not be fighting for his life right now.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 24, 2020
As @JoeBiden said, there must be an immediate investigation and the officers involved should be held accountable.
Jacob, our nation is praying for you and your entire family. https://t.co/F4CSs6JnjS
Seven shots in the back. Seven shots. Seven. In the back. For breaking up a fight. I'm undone.— Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) August 24, 2020
Shot in front of his children. I'm undone.
As #JacobBlake fights for his life, his kids are fighting off their trauma. I'm undone.
#Jacob Blake, unarmed, was shot in the back “multiple times” by police while his 3 children were in their car watching. #Breonna Taylor’s killers remain free.— Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) August 24, 2020
Tell me again that all lives matter. I dare you.
Jacob Blake was shot in the back 7 times. This is what they’re doing in Kenosha.— Sir Abdur Pricè (@abdurprice) August 24, 2020
Unarmed. And was breaking up a fight. But he gets shot.
This was a shoot to kill. And yet, people will still try to justify this.
YOU CAN’T. pic.twitter.com/gUQFJ8jLcB