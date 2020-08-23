Opinion
Racism in the Western world’s science system must be addressed
23 August 2020 - 00:00
The recent murder of George Floyd by police in the US, the Black Lives Matter protests around the world, and racial inequalities everywhere that have been exposed by the Covid-19 pandemic — such as the disproportionately high vulnerability and mortality in African-American, Afro-Caribbean, and Afro-Latin communities — are a wake-up call for humankind to recalibrate, restructure and reimagine its beliefs and behaviours.
It is important to recognise that beneath overt racism are subtle forms of structural and institutionalised racism that have existed for a very long time, unabated, across communities — in homes, hospitals, churches, schools, governments and so many other institutions — throughout the Western world...
