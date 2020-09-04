World

WATCH | German mother suspected of killing five of her children

04 September 2020 - 13:19 By Reuters

German police found the bodies of five children in an apartment on Thursday in the western town of Solingen, local police confirmed.

Bild reported that the children's grandmother had called police to tell them her daughter, aged 27, had killed five of her children and was out of her home with a further child. The police then found the dead children, aged 1, 2, 3, 6 and 8.

The mother jumped in front of a train in Düsseldorf, near Solingen, in the early afternoon and survived with serious injuries, police said.

Solingen mayor Tim Kurzbach condemned the incident.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I came here because the crime I was informed about today hit me, just like many other people in Solingen, right in the heart. Especially when you're a father, like I am, this crime is incomprehensible and terrible. I wanted to get a first hand impression, express my sadness and say a short prayer,” he said.

Police confirmed that one child had survived. German media said that an 11-year-old son was found unharmed at the grandmother's home.

