World

Russia summons German envoy over Berlin comments on Navalny

08 September 2020 - 13:06 By Reuters
Alexei Navalny.
Image: REUTERS/ File Photo

Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday it had summoned the German ambassador to Moscow over statements made by Berlin on the situation concerning Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

Navalny, 44, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, was airlifted to Germany last month after collapsing on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow. Germany has concluded he was poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Germany of "bluffing" in a statement on her Facebook page. 

