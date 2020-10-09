Viral surge, fiscal fight may sway US voters more than data

A surge in Covid-19 cases in a number of US states and roller-coaster prospects for new pandemic aid from Congress are threatening to push the importance of traditional economic data to the back burner for voters in the November 3 election.

Overall, likely voters continue to say they have more confidence in U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to create jobs than Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

But the former US vice president leads in voters' assessments of each candidate's ability to deal with the pandemic, and he also has the edge in the presidential race, according to the most recent Reuters poll.

Trump, who spent three days in a military hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, called off talks this week between the White House and U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi on a new fiscal stimulus package.

The president, who is seeking reelection in the Nov. 3 vote, has partially reversed that stance, saying he would support piecemeal legislation to provide funding for small businesses and airlines and stimulus checks for individuals. On Thursday, he said the negotiations had restarted.