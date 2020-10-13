World

UK jobless rate rises by more than expected to 4.5%

13 October 2020 - 09:15 By William Schomberg and Andy Bruce
BoE Governor Andrew Bailey on Monday repeated his warning that the economy could prove weaker than the central bank's forecasts.
BoE Governor Andrew Bailey on Monday repeated his warning that the economy could prove weaker than the central bank's forecasts.
Image: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith. File Photo

Britain's unemployment rate rose by more than expected to 4.5% in the three months to August, up from 4.1% in the three months to July, even before the end of the government's broad coronavirus job protection plan.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the unemployment rate to rise more slowly to 4.3%. The number of people in employment fell by 153,000 in the June-to-August period compared with a median forecast for a fall of 30,000 in the Reuters poll.

However, separate tax office data showed the number of staff on company payrolls rose by a monthly 20,000 in September, slightly reducing the total number of job losses by that measure since March to 673,000. The Bank of England has forecast that the unemployment rate will hit 7.5% by the end of the year as the government scales back its 50 billion-pound ($65 billion) job protection scheme and replaces it with a smaller programme in November.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey on Monday repeated his warning that the economy could prove weaker than the central bank's forecasts. ($1 = 0.7666 pounds)

Reuters

READ MORE:

Unemployment 'an urgent matter that needs to be addressed': Pali Lehohla

Former statistician-general Pali Lehohla says the government needs to come up with an extensive plan detailing how it will eradicate joblessness ...
News
1 week ago

250,000 domestic worker jobs lost in lockdown

More than 250,000 domestic worker jobs were lost between the first and second quarters of 2020.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'Show us the money': Zuma's finances in spotlight as Zondo loses patience with ... News
  2. Eastern Cape MEC Sindiswa Gomba in fresh row over honours degree bid News
  3. ANC seeks taxpayer millions as private funders close taps News
  4. Paul Mashatile says 'there is no plot to take over ANC' News
  5. WATCH | Take a tour inside Angelo Agrizzi's auctioned R9m luxury Fourways ... South Africa

Latest Videos

#FeesMustFall then and now: Activists reflect on trauma, sacrifice and what's ...
'Rewriting the code of life': Why 'genetic scissors' discovery matters and how ...
X