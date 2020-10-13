Zuma vs Zondo: 5 articles you need to read
From revelations of alleged “historical personal, family and professional relations” to alleged subpoenaed bank statements, it's been a month of high drama between former president Jacob Zuma and deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.
Zuma has appeared before Zondo's commission of inquiry into state capture, including over several days last year, and was set to appear again last month.
He refused, stating that he was busy preparing for his criminal trial and doctors had also advised him to limit his movements because his age makes him vulnerable to Covid-19.
This set off a public battle between the two that has dominated headlines since.
Here is a rundown of all the drama, shade and allegations in five articles:
'I WILL NOT NEGOTIATE DATES WITH ZUMA'
Zuma's refusal to appear before the commission forced the inquiry's legal team to make an application to compel Zuma to appear.
Zondo said the application would be heard on October 9, “with or without” Zuma's legal team and set November 16 to 20 2020 as the new dates for Zuma's appearance.
“No dates will be negotiated with them [Zuma's legal team] or with him. This inquiry does not negotiate dates with witnesses. The inquiry fixes the dates and people appear,” Zondo said.
ZUMA FOUNDATION SAYS ZONDO IS OBSESSED, DETERMINED TO 'PREJUDICE AND HUMILIATE' ZUMA
Zuma's foundation responded to Zondo's comments by accusing the judge of allegedly using the former president's name to position himself for the chief justice position.
It also slammed Zondo for his alleged “obsession” with Zuma.
“President Zuma has always indicated that despite his misgivings about the legality of the commission, he respects it and would co-operate. However, it appears that the chairperson [Zondo] is determined to prejudice him and to humiliate him.
“It is clear for all to see that the chairperson has made up his mind that he will treat [former] president Zuma harshly to secure for himself a future career in the highest office in the judiciary.”
ZONDO MUST STEP DOWN, SAYS ZUMA'S LAWYER
Zuma's lawyer Eric Mabuza wrote to Zondo shortly afterwards, requesting that he recuse himself.
In the letter, Mabuza claimed that Zondo was targeting Zuma and said it “stems from the fact that [Zuma] and the chairperson have historical personal, family and professional relations that ought to have been publicly disclosed by the chairperson before accepting his appointment”.
ZONDO COMMISSION MAKES A MOVE, ZUMA'S BANK STATEMENTS 'TO BE REVEALED'
The Sunday Times reported this past weekend that the Zondo commission would examine thousands of potentially dodgy financial transactions linked to former president Jacob Zuma, his family and "his secretive education trust".
The publication has seen subpoenas relating to at least 20 accounts linked to the Zuma family, and learnt that some of SA's major banks have been subpoenaed and had supplied bank records dating back to 2016. Most of the banks confirmed having received the request, and said they would comply.
Zuma's lawyers are expected to present a full application to Zondo this week for the judge's recusal, claiming that he is biased against the former president.
If that application fails, the lawyers said they would apply to the courts for the judge's removal.
ZUMA'S BROTHER WANTS TO TALK TO ZONDO COMMISSION
Zuma's brother Khanya told TimesLIVE on Monday that he wants to appear at the inquiry to tell the commission’s chair about the “real theft he should be looking into”.
“If they say he [Jacob Zuma] stole money, then we also want the money that was stolen by the apartheid government. We know those monies and I will call them out in front of Zondo,” he said.