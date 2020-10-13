Zuma vs Zondo: 5 articles you need to read

From revelations of alleged “historical personal, family and professional relations” to alleged subpoenaed bank statements, it's been a month of high drama between former president Jacob Zuma and deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

Zuma has appeared before Zondo's commission of inquiry into state capture, including over several days last year, and was set to appear again last month.

He refused, stating that he was busy preparing for his criminal trial and doctors had also advised him to limit his movements because his age makes him vulnerable to Covid-19.

This set off a public battle between the two that has dominated headlines since.

Here is a rundown of all the drama, shade and allegations in five articles:

'I WILL NOT NEGOTIATE DATES WITH ZUMA'

Zuma's refusal to appear before the commission forced the inquiry's legal team to make an application to compel Zuma to appear.

Zondo said the application would be heard on October 9, “with or without” Zuma's legal team and set November 16 to 20 2020 as the new dates for Zuma's appearance.

“No dates will be negotiated with them [Zuma's legal team] or with him. This inquiry does not negotiate dates with witnesses. The inquiry fixes the dates and people appear,” Zondo said.